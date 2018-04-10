70-year-old Majitha man ends life, Punjab National Bank branch manager among 12 booked for abetment

The Majitha police of the district on Monday booked more than a dozen people, including a manager of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) and a few officials of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 70-year-old man deployed as a secretary by the KVIC in Majitha.

The deceased has been identified as Prannath, 70, of Majitha while the accused are the KVIC’s Pathankot branch manager Baldev Raj, Amritsar director Karnail Singh, Aprati, VK Sharma of the Khadi Reform and Development Programme (KRDP), Balwinder Singh of the audit party, market development assistant (MDA) Om Parkash, Sishpal Pathankot, Tomar Gurdaspur, Garg Pathankot and the manager of the PNB’s Tilak Nagar branch in Amritsar.

The police have booked the accused as per their incomplete names written in the suicide note.

In his complaint to the police, the deceased’s son Ashwani Kumar said on Sunday his father went to his Khadi shop around 6 am, but didn’t return till late evening. He said, “When I went to the shop, I found his body lying on the shop’s floor.”

He said he also found a suicide note written by his father from the shop. He said his father had named officials of the KVIC and a bank manager for abetting his suicide.

Ashwani said the accused had taken a loan of Rs 40 lakh in his father’s name from the PNB Bank. He said his father had been in depression as the accused were not paying back the loan amount.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Nishan Singh of the Majitha police station said on the basis of the suicide note and on the complaint of the victim’s son, a case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) has been registered against the accused.