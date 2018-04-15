AAP leader forwards Congress MLA’s video seeking funds to sway police; doctored, says MLA

A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Deepak Arora lodged a complaint with the district police, stating that he had received threat calls after he forwarded a October 2017 video of Baghapurana Congress MLA, Darshan Singh Brar, to his contacts, the MLA has said that the recording was a joke. Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll was held on October 11, 2017.

In the video, that Arora claims he ‘came across’ on the internet on April 14 (Saturday), Brar’s voice is heard, over the speakerphone, telling the person on the other end, “Please send me the funds (around Rs 2-4 lakh) as the case ...under Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) has been registered. Arrests will follow in 10 days...a case under Section 326 is not a small thing. You do not worry, just send the money.”

Arora claims that after he forwarded the video, he started receiving threats. “I got calls from unknown numbers, where the callers menacingly asked me that how and why did I forward the videos of Brar? They even asked me my address,” he alleges, adding that he had approached the police after the complaints.

I was joking with party workers: MLA

When contacted, Brar said the video was of October 2017 and must have been recorded before the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll. “I was joking with party workers,” he said.

“The video that is circulating online is tampered. This is the opposition’s attempt to defame me. Why did they not get any case registered against anyone till now. I will take legal action against the person spreading the tampered video,” he added.

Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Parambans Singh Romana alleged that the Congress had been exposed after the incident.