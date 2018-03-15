AAP moves private member bill to curb wedding expenses

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has moved a private member bill in the forthcoming budget session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to limit wedding expenses in the state.

Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu submitted the bill to the Vidhan Sabha secretary last week. The draft bill moved by Sandhu limits the number of guests on each side to 51 guests. It also places restrictions on the number of dishes to be served during the main functions of the wedding — three main course vegetarian and non-vegetarian.

As per the bill provisions, no alcoholic beverages would be served during the public functions, including mehndi, sangeet, barat, anand karaj, laavan, nikah and reception. Violation of the bill provides for stringent punishment, which includes imprisonment up to six months and a fine between ₹50,000 and ₹10 lakh.

In its “Statements of Objects and Reasons”, the proposed bill states that it is being introduced to lessen the hardships of the people of the state, including farmers, who are in the grip of a severe financial crisis. It also provides for greater stringency on carrying and firing of weapons at the weddings and related functions. In case of use of weapon in marriage functions resulting in injury, the bill proposes punishment of not less than five years and a fine of ₹1 lakh but may extend up to life and a fine of ₹10 lakh (depending on the severity of injury).