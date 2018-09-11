AAP nominee murder case: No arrest yet, body cremated day after protest

Police are yet to make any arrest in the murder of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s nominee for the Gill Kalan rural constituency in the Bathinda zila parishad.

Harinder Singh (42) alias Hinda was found murdered at his home on Monday morning at Jethuke village, nearly 40 km from the district headquarters, with the local AAP leadership crying foul and even demanding cancellation of the elections to the rural bodies.

AAP MLA and leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly Harpal Singh Cheema had termed it a political murder.

In the face of an alleged political angle in the murder, the police have also taken in custody the mobile phone of the victim’s wife as part of the investigations following a tip-off of a foul play within the family.

The bereaved family on Tuesday cremated Harinder’s body after the police convinced the AAP cadres and the villagers that they were close to zero in on the culprits.

On Monday, AAP workers protested outside the Rampura Sadar police station but lifted protest giving time of 24 hours to police to arrest the accused.

A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against three unidentified persons at the Rampura Sadar police station on the complaint of Kiranjit Kaur, the wife of the deceased.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 20:01 IST