Akal Takht jathedar honours kin of militants killed in Operation Bluestar

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh on Thursday honoured relatives of militants killed in Operation Bluestar with ‘siropas’ (robe of honour) during a ceremony held at the Bluestar memorial on the premises of the Golden Temple here.

The ceremony was organised by the Damdami Taksal to conclude ‘Akhand Paths’ (non-stop recitation of Sikh holy scripture Guru Granth Sahib) conducted in memory of those killed during the operation carried out by the Indian Army against Sikh militants in 1984.

The series of ‘Akhand Paths’, which was started about two-and-half years ago, concluded on Thursday.

Talking about the then Damdami Taksal chief, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who led the militants, the jathedar appreciated the “deeds of militants and termed them martyrs”.

He said the credit of building up the memorial goes to the present head of taksal, Harnam Singh.

The taksal chief thanked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for its cooperation in building the memorial.

He sought similar support from the SGPC to establish a gallery in the basement of the memorial, where portraits of the militants are proposed to be displayed.

Former Akal Takht jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode also addressed the ceremony.

Golden Temple’s additional head granthi Giani Jagtar Singh and granthi Giani Malkit Singh were also present at the event.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 12:25 IST