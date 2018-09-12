Akansh Sen murder: High court laments poor assistance by Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday asked the Chandigarh administration to apprise the court of all relevant facts on Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s probe recommended by the UT into the murder of Akansh Sen, a relative of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

The high court bench of justice Rajan Gupta said that in case proper instructions are not given to Chandigarh’s counsel RS Rai by September 19, which is the next date of hearing, the home secretary, will have to remain present in the court along with relevant records.

Chandigarh was to apprise the court whether it had made recommendation for a CBI probe as per the laid down norms. The direction in this regard was issued on August 18 as CBI had told the court that UT’s recommendation had been rejected. On Tuesday, UT’s counsel did not have requisite instructions.

Sen was run over by a BMW car on February 9, 2017, in Sector 9. The CBI had rejected Chandigarh’s recommendation stating that the police was competent enough to probe the matter. It was in May that the UT had told the court that it had recommended CBI probe into the crime even as a plea by Ramanjit Kaur, mother one of the accused Balraj Randhawa, seeking CBI probe alleging harassment by Chandigarh police was pending before the court. It was on April 19 that the high court had set a five-month deadline for the Chandigarh trial court to complete the trial.

Akansh Sen was allegedly run over thrice by the BMW car following a brawl. The incident allegedly occurred after a group of friends went for a party at Boombox Café, co-owned by Sen. Harmehtab Singh Rarewala is accused of murder. The police had alleged that the accused Balraj Randhawa, who was driving the car, was provoked by Rarewala to ‘hit and kill him’.

The challan was presented in June last year. The main accused Randhawa is still at large and was declared a proclaimed offender by a Chandigarh court. Rarewala was arrested on February 16, 2017. He is the grandson of the erstwhile PEPSU chief minister, Gian Singh Rarewala, and Randhawa, who is still at large, is the son of a former sarpanch of Fatehgarh Sahib.

The charges against Rarewala were framed under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The challan was presented in June, 2017 and is still underway.

