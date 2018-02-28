Amritsar man poisons his two minor kids, kills self too

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his two children — a son and a daughter — by giving them poison and, subsequently, ended his life too by consuming the same poison at Tirathpura village falling in the Jandiala Guru sub-division of the district on Tuesday. The incident took place around noon. The deceased have been identified as Satnam Singh, 25, Gurman Singh, 3, and one-year-old Harmanpreet Kaur.

“His son Gurman was insisting on being taken to Anandpur Sahib where Holla Mohalla, a one-day festival, is to start,” said sub-inspector Harsandeep Singh, station house officer of Jandiala Guru police station.

“We got information about the incident at around 2.30 pm and rushed to the spot. The family said Satnam lost his temper at the “stubbornness” shown by the kid. He took both the children out of the house for a while and gave them a poisonous substance to consume. He also consumed the same,” he said.

As soon as they came back, both children started vomiting. On being asked, Satnam said he had given them poison. The kids collapsed after vomiting and died. However, Satnam was taken to a hospital by the family members where he died during treatment, said the SHO.

“Before the death of Satnam, an FIR (first information report) had been registered against him under Section 302 (murder) at the Jandiala police station on the complaint of Sardool Singh, his brother,” said Parampal Singh, senior superintendent of police (rural).

Police said Satnam was a mason by profession. Neighbours alleged that he was a drug addict and had had a quarrel with family before the incident. He got married around five years ago and lived in a joint family. He is survived by his wife.