Amritsar: Pak intruder gunned down, another arrested along Indo-Pak border in Ramkot

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel gunned down a Pakistani smuggler and apprehended another one while they were trying to enter Indian territory on early Friday morning in the area falling under Ramkot border outpost in Amritsar sector.

Four packets of contraband, suspected to contain heroin, have been recovered from their possession.

Jawans of 88 battalion, who guard the Ramkot border outpost, spotted movement of two persons coming in from the Pakistani side. As they crossed the zero line, they were warned by the BSF troops. Subsequently, as they did not stop, troops fired gunshots leaving one dead.

The deceased has been identified as Rashid, while the one arrested is Sabir Ahmed from Lahore district. Deputy inspector general (DIG) JS Oberoi will conduct a press conference on Friday afternoon in this regard.