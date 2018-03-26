Assistant manager of Punjab and Sind Bank held for embezzling Rs 2 crore

The local police on Sunday arrested an assistant manager of the Punjab and Sind Bank branch here for embezzling Rs 2.08 crore from the fixed deposit (FD) accounts of bank customers.

Giving this information, zonal manager of the bank Lakhbir Singh said that the accused Paramjeet Kaur, a resident of Greater Kailash colony, had been working in the bank for the past 15 years and during this tenure, she embezzled Rs 2.08 crore from customers’ accounts. “The accused used to transfer the money from fixed deposit (FD) accounts of customers in the account of her relative and later will transfer it to her own account. And ,when any customer will come to withdraw his or her money from the FD account, she would pay them from the FD account of another customer,” said Lakhbir Singh.

“For 15 years, she kept on transferring money from one account to another but last year a customer lodged a complaint with the head office that his FD was ‘broken’ without his knowledge following which, a probe was conducted by higher officials and Paramjeet Kaur was found guilty”.

SHO, city police station, Vishwa Mitter, said on a complaint from Lakhbir Singh, an investigation was conducted by SP(D) Varun Sharma, following which a case under sections 420 and 409 IPC was registered against Paramjeet Kaur, who was arrested from her residence.