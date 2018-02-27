Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: Tarn Taran among districts to be feted by PM

Located next to the border with Pakistan, Tarn Taran has been selected for felicitation as one of the country’s top 10 districts on the count of effective community engagement in implementing Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme for gender equality.

The other two counts on which 10 districts each will be honoured are prohibition of foetus sex selection and engaging the girl child, said district programme officer (DPO) Hardeep Kaur.

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will honour deputy commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal at the celebration of third anniversary of BBBP, in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, March 8. Jhunjhunu is also one of the awardee districts. A letter from Ashok Kumar Yadav, deputy secretary in the Union ministry of women and child development, has communicated this to the DC.

DPS Kharbanda, who also remained DC of Tarn Taran till July last year, said sex ratio of the district was around 840 girls to every 1,000 boys, while the average for the country was 940. “I was astonished at this. I wrote to gurdwaras and temples to help make people aware during their early morning prayers,” he said, noting that the ratio was now over 900.

Incumbent DC Sabharwal said a task force was constituted under his chairmanship and a calendar of activities was prepared for spreading awareness. He listed activities: “Awareness rallies, door-to-door campaign, community meetings, oath taking, signature campaign, tree plantation in the name of girl child and women achievers, pasting of stickers (bearing BBBP logos), Women’s Day celebrations, Lohri celebrations for girls, and felicitation of parents were taken up at all levels.”

“We also used social media for sensitising people,” he added.