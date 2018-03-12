Cap on age limit: Selection process stuck, GMCH still awaits new director

Nearly a month after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) notified amended recruitment rules for the post of director-principal of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, the UT administration has yet to initiate the process for the selection of the new director-principal.

The UPSC had limited the maximum age for appointment to 56, following which a section of the college faculty met the home secretary to voice their dissent against the rule.

Since the term of Dr Atul Sachdev got over in April 2017, the hospital does not have a regular director-principal. Even he was given a one-year extension after his three-year tenure expired.

Dr AK Janmeja, was given the additional charge for eight months, and after his retirement in December 2017, the additional charge was handed over to Dr BS Chavan, head of the psychiatry department.

The process to appoint a regular director-principal was delayed after the UT sent amended recruitment rules to the UPSC for approval. In the proposal, the UT administration had asked to increase the age for recruitment from 56 to 59 as the retirement age of doctors was enhanced to 62.

But the UPSC refused to enhance the age and sent the revised notification to the college. The administration sent it back again for reconsideration, but the UPSC on February 15 returned it without any alteration.

“The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation shall not exceed 56 as on the closing date of receipt of applications,” mentioned the UPSC letter.

Replying to a message on the delay, Anurag Aggarwal, UT home-cum-health secretary, wrote, “Not yet issued advertisement.” When asked about the reason, he wrote, “Some faculty members have represented against the rules approved by the UPSC. We are examining it.”

With the UPSC limiting the maximum age to 56, at least seven professors, including Dr BS Chavan, are out of the race for the next director.

While Dr Chavan will turn 56 on March 25, Dr Chavan, Dr Arjun Das, Dr Suman Kochar, Dr Jagdish Chander, Dr Satinder Gomber, Dr Sukanya Mitra, and Dr Ram Singh also don’t meet the criteria for appointment due to the new age limit.