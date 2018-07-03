Capt Amarinder Singh orders probe into drug related deaths in Punjab

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered a probe into the recent spate of drug-related deaths in the state and directed officials to take action against culprits.

“I have ordered @PunjabPolice DGP to probe all recent drug related deaths and to take exemplary action against anyone found responsible for the deaths of these innocent youths. Government will also assist the affected families in rehabilitation,” Singh tweeted.

The directions came after the chief minister met a group of activists behind an online campaign to create awareness about drug menace in the state.

Under fire from Opposition over the deaths in several parts of Punjab due to alleged drug overdose and adulterated narcotics, the Punjab cabinet had on Monday decided to recommend death penalty for drug peddlers to the Centre.

The AAP and SAD have hit out at the Congress regime for allegedly failing to fulfil its pre-poll promise of curbing drug menace in the state within four weeks of coming to power.

Calling for rehabilitation of victims and making the anti-drug campaign a people’s movement, the chief minister said he would hold a meeting at 3 pm every Monday to review the progress of the fight against drugs.

Singh further asked the activists to organise rallies and candle marches in villages, in coordination with the anti drug abuse prevention officers programme already launched by the government.

Welcoming the steps taken by Singh that had brought about a change in the public mood and perception about the issue, the activists blamed the previous SAD-BJP government for doing nothing to channelise the energy of youth.

They suggested the chief minister to form committees, consisting of 10-15 youngsters, in villages to identify drug addicts. A helpline should be introduced for drug addicts, they added.

They also suggested that a lady officer be deputed in the STF to help women addicts.