‘Centre worse than Kumbhkarna’, says Navjot Singh Sidhu on the issue of Jallianwala Bagh revamp

Punjab tourism minister Navjot Singh Sidhu alleged that the state government was unable to carry out the much-needed revamp of the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar due to the slow response of the bureaucracy.

“Money is not the issue. The state government wants to take up the process, but the Jallianwala Bagh comes under a trust whose head is the Prime Minister. Even Kumbhkarna used to wake up every six months, but this government has been sleeping,” the cricketer-turned-politican said at a session at the Khushwant Singh Lit Fest on Friday.

Leaving the audience in splits, Sidhu spoke about his infamous hug to Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and said, “I give two hoots to people who have problems with it.” He added, “My hug is no Rafale.”

On the MeToo movement, Sidhu said those who oppressed have to make way. “The movement has left me concerned. Rather than the MeToo-MeToo drama, families must raise their children in a correct manner. We have to lead the way,” the minister said. He even suggested a way, “Srishti ko badalna hai toh drishti ko badlo (To change the world, change your outlook.” Sidhu said the fear of the law is basic and people who debased women should be debased.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 08:50 IST