Chandigarh MC to keep its property tax branch open from March 29 to 31

Municipal corporation (MC) will keep its property tax branch open at its Sector-17 office on March 29, 30 and 31 for collection of property tax.

Residents, who have already paid the tax but were issued notices for non-payment, have been advised to visit the branch and show their receipts.

During the House meeting on March 26, most councillors had blamed MC officials for sending notices to residents, who had already paid the tax, creating panic. The corporation had served around 18,000 such notices.

MC additional commissioner Anil Kumar Garg said property tax can be deposited in cash at the MC office by March 31, adding that residents from exempted categories and those who had already deposited their tax need not visit the office, unless they were issued a notice.

MC commissioner Jitender Yadav said, “We admit that around 10% notices were sent wrongly, and we’re sorry for it. But, now onwards, four teams have been constituted for each ward to send notices only after physical verification. Besides, counters have been set up at the MC office to sort out residents’ tax-related issues.”