Chandigarh restaurant manager robbed: ‘PCR took me to hospital only after I called UT cop’

A day after Sector-26 eatery manager was kidnapped at gunpoint, robbed off ₹10,700 by two car-borne men, stabbed and thrown on Kharar highway road, the victim says it was only after he made a call to senior Chandigarh police official that the PCR vehicle took him to a hospital.

“I saw a police control room vehicle but initially they too were reluctant to help. I called up a senior official in Chandigarh police and it was when he asked them to take me to hospital, I got medical aid,” Surinder Singh, 42, recalling his ordeal.

He was taken to hospital in Kharar from where he was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. Now, he has been discharged from the hospital.

The victim, an assistant manager with Garam Dharam restaurant, Sector 26, Chandigarh, was going to his home on his motorcycle when around 12.40am on Monday night when he was waylaid and robbed at gunpoint by two car-borne miscreants on the road separating Sector 5 and 8.

Singh was stabbed in both his legs and then subsequently dropped along the roadside near the under construction Kharar national highway an hour later.

‘Cannot believe they left me alive’

“I still cannot believe they left me alive…it seemed that they would kill me,” said Surinder Singh of Adarsh Nagar, Nayagoan, Mohali. Surinder, 42, was stabbed in both legs.

“I tried calling up 100 for help from Kharar where I was dumped by the accused but the call could not get through. This is when I thought I will not make home alive,” said Surinder.

“I was bleeding and in pain but did not want to give in so fast. I wanted to live for my children,” said Surinder whose daughter is Class-11 student and son is in Class 8.

He sought help from a security guard close by who instead of offering help asked him to go to police.

Surinder, who hails from Uttarakhand, has been working as assistant manager with Garam Dharam for 9 months and before that he had worked with Forest Hill Resort for three years and with Hotel Aroma.

“I had been travelling all my life in night but this is the first time such an incident has happened. My family members are fearing for my safety,” added Surinder. When the accused had asked him to get out, Surinder picked the mobile phone and purse while getting down that they had kept on the back seat.

Accused spoke in Punjabi and Hindi

Surender has told the police that the accused were conversing in Punjabi and Hindi. They had even gone to an ATM kiosk in Kharar to withdraw cash from his account.

It was a white Swift car bearing HR-26-5261 registration number. Police are trying to ascertain whether the number is genuine or not. Surinder is unable to recount the route taken by the accused to Kharar where he was dumped. He told the police that owing to darkness he is unable to recount faces of the accused.

A case under Sections 341( wrongful restraint), 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 392 ( robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Arms Act was registered against unknown persons at Sector-3 police station.