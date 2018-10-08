Man held with 4-kg heroin in Amritsar

A 50-year-old man was arrested and 4-kg heroin was recovered from his possession from Chamrang road here, on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Joravar Singh of Medical Enclave at Majitha road.

“The accused was deported from Canada few years ago after being convicted in a drug case,” said police.

Addressing a press conference, commissioner of police (CP) SS Srivastva said, “A team led by station house officer (SHO), B-Division, Sukhbir Singh, had laid a naka at Chamrang road, on Sunday evening. The team stopped a Skoda car. During the checking, cops recovered 2 kg heroin, following which the accused was arrested.”

“On further investigation, police seized 2 kg more heroin from his home,” said police.

“Joravar confessed procuring the contraband from a famous drug smuggler of the border area. He however, didn’t disclose his name. We are investigating the matter,” said Srivastva.

A case under Sections 21-22-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered.

Five held with 260 gm heroin

In a separate case, crime investigation agency (CIA) wing of Amritsar police arrested five persons with 260 gm heroin during a patrolling at Ram Tirth road, on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Gill aka Raghu, Rohit Gill aka Ghuka and Danish of Ram Bagh in Amritsar, and Amrit Kumar aka Peeche of Islamabad and Sachin Gill of near Lohgar Gate. As per the police, all the accused are in their 30s.

In-charge of CIA wing, Vavinder Mahajan, said, “A team led-by sub inspector (SI) Parminder Singh arrested the accused while patrolling.”

He said, “The accused persons told us that they have been smuggling heroin on the instructions of two gangsters — Bobby Malhotra and his aide Shiva — who are lodged in a jail.” He said the accused have been booked under the NDPS Act.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 22:44 IST