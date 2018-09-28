Class-6 student held for raping 4-yr-old neighbour in Ludhiana

Police on Friday arrested a Class-6 student for allegedly raping the four-year-old daughter of his neighbour in the Meharban area on the outskirts of Ludhiana.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the incident took place on September 22 when her daughter had gone to take bath at a nearby tubewell.

The incident came to light after the girl complained of having pain in her private parts. She told her mother on Thursday that the boy (13) after committing the crime had threatened her to keep silent.

Meharban station house officer (SHO) said they registered the case on Thursday soon after receiving the complaint. The two families live in rented accommodations in the same building, he said.

The boy was produced in a court which sent him to a juvenile home.

Recent incidents

On September 6, police had arrested a 16-year-old boy for raping a minor in the Dhandhari Khurd area. The victim and the accused live in the labour quarters.

On July 10, a 16-year-old boy of GMT Colony was arrested for raping two sisters, aged 7 and 6.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 21:41 IST