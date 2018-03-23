Cong, SAD-BJP stake claims over martyrs’ museum launch in Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village

A day before the inauguration of the martyrs’ museum and memorial in Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village Khatkar Kalan of Nawanshahr district, the Congress-led Punjab government and the BJP-SAD combine on Thursday staked their claim over the project launch that will be held on the martyrdom day on Friday.

While on the one hand, the Punjab government and has been preparing for the state-level function and publicising that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will inaugurate the museum, on the other, Anandpur Sahib MP and Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra announced that Union minister of state for tourism and culture Mahesh Sharma will dedicate the museum to the nation.

Moreover, the invitation cards of the state-level function do not have the name of the Union minister.

“In a state-level function, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will dedicate the Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh memorial and museum to the nation on March 23, 2018,” the invitation card reads.

Nawanshahr Congress MLA Angad Singh said since he was busy in preparations for the function, he doesn’t know whether some Union minister is coming to inaugurate the museum.

“As far as I know, the CM will inaugurate the museum with local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and other MLAs in attendance,” he said.

SAD’s Nawanshahr district president Budh Singh Balakipur said since the museum is a central government’s project, Union minister Mahesh Sharma along with MP Chandumajra will inaugurate the museum.

“We (SAD-BJP) are also holding an event opposite to the state government’s in which the Union minister along with the state leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Vijay Sampla and others will address a rally,” he said.

The memorial-cum-museum is a centrally funded Rs 26 crore project which foundation stone was laid by the former Union home minister P Chidambaram nine years ago. Nawanshahr deputy commissioner Amit Kumar said the chief minister will inaugurate the museum while the Union minister will accompany him.

“As per our information, the Union minister will address the audience from the same stage,” the DC said when asked about the SAD-BJP’s separate show.

As why the Union minister’s name is not on the invitation card, the DC said the cards were printed earlier, while Sharma’s schedule to attend the function was received later.

MP Chandumajra was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.