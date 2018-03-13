Eight arrested for impersonating in Class 10 PSEB English exam

As many as seven people were found impersonating during the Class 10 examination being conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at a centre set up at Sant Singh Sukha Singh Modern High School here.

Notably, this centre was one of those shifted from Government Model School, Valtoha, situated in the border area. After finding massive copying in as many as 10 examination centres of the border area, the administration had shifted these centres of eight schools to other places of the district.

The students were appearing in the English examination at the centre of Sant Singh Sukha Singh School under the supervision of Jagdeep Singh, Sumit Kumar and Paramjit Kaur.

Those found impersonating were identified as Om Parkash, Baljinder Singh, Navjot Kaur, Nachhatar Singh, Rohan Kumar, Harjinder Singh and Hardev Singh. They were allegedly impersonating for the students named Sajan Singh, Sukhchain Singh, Kanwaljit Kaur, Gurkanwaljit Singh, Rohit Kumar, Rajbinder Singh and Hira Singh respectively.

Rajnish Arora, general assistant, said that on the direction of deputy commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, the education department is vigilant to any kind of illegitimate exercise during the examination. He said the deputy commissioner himself visited the centre at Sant Singh Sukha Singh School and asked Gurnam Singh, superintendent of police (headquarters), for further action against the accused.

While examination of English was conducted during the morning shift, that of chemistry of Class 12 was conducted during the evening shift.

Nirmal Singh, district education officer (secondary), said one case of impersonation and two of unfair means were reported from the examination of chemistry in the district.