Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal bats for simultaneous polls

Supporting the idea of holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and the state assemblies, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal said frequent polls put on hold development programmes, disrupt normal life and impact essential services, besides burdening human resource with prolonged periods of election duty.

Talking to the media during his visit to Mahant Gurbanta Das School for Deaf and Dumb in Bathinda, he said: “Discussion are being held and a consensus on the issue will be reached soon.”

On the Central Bureau of Investigation registering a case against Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s son-in-law Gurpal Singh, the former CM said “a culprit should not be spared and an innocent should not be implicated”.

On talks about his daughter-in-law and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal contesting Lok Sabha polls from Ferozepur segment, Badal said the decision would be taken by the party soon. “In my opinion, there is no need for her to shift to Ferozepur as she is working hard in Bathinda, which has witnessed all-round development during her tenure,” said Badal.

The former CM also took the Captain Amarinder Singh government to task for “failing to fulfil its pre-poll promises, giving excuse of empty coffers”.