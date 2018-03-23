Ex-Youth Congress leader charged with cheating in Chandigarh

A local court on Thursday framed cheating charges against former Chandigarh Territorial Youth Congress president Vijay Pal Singh Dimpy for furnishing wrong details while applying for passport renewal in 2015.

A businessman, Dimpy at present owns hotels in Goa, Mumbai and other parts of India. The offence carries a maximum imprisonment of seven years.

The FIR was registered on court’sdirections on October 21, 2016. Dimpy on February 18, 2015, had given an undertaking before the passport authority that there was no criminal case pending against him.

However, it came to light that he had been booked for cheating on January 4, 2014, on the complaint of former Punjab director general of police SS Virk in a property dispute dating back to 2006. Virk’s family had alleged that they paid Dimpy Rs 50 lakh to look for property in Chandigarh. They claimed Dimpy failed to locate the property and did not return the money. Virk was even arrested in the case.

Surrenders in court, gets bail

The court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) Jaspreet Singh on Thursday framed charges against Dimpy under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 12 (knowingly furnishes any false information or suppresses any material information with a view to obtaining a passport, etc) of the Passport Act. The matter will now come up for hearing on April 2.

Dimpy’s bail had been cancelled on Wednesday after he failed to appear for hearing in this case. However, he surrendered before court on Thursday, following which his counsel filed for bail again and furnished bonds worth Rs 1 lakh.