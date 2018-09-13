Fatal mishap: Chandigarh DAV girl student booked after 94-yr-old cyclist dies

A 94-year-old cyclist died after being hit by a scooter being driven by a DAV College girl student in Sector 49 on Thursday morning.

Victim Hukam Chand, 94, was a resident of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Society, Sector 50, and had gone for cycling, as was his daily routine.

Bharat Bhushan, an eyewitness, said a speeding Activa being driven by a girl hit Chand from the rear near Verka Golden Society, Sector 49, around 8:45am. Both fell down and were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where Chand succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the victim’s identity could not be established till noon as he was not carrying any identity card. He was identified after his family members approached police. He had retired from a private firm and is survived by his wife and son.

The accused was identified as Kanchan, 20, who is pursuing BSc from DAV College, Sector 10, and resides in Sector 49. She sustained minor injuries. She was arrested, but later granted bail.

Police have booked her under Section 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. Police said Section 304A (causing death due to negligence) will be added later.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 21:23 IST