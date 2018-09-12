First CNG station in Ludhiana to be operational by December: KS Pannu

KS Pannu, director of Tandarust Mission Punjab, said that the first compressed natural gas (CNG) filling station of the city will be set up in the Dhandari area and it will start functioning by December. He said a private company has been given the task of laying the pipeline from Doraha to Ludhiana.

“Introducing CNG will be of great benefit to city residents. The fuel from here will be supplied to industries as well. The station will be used for vehicles and will prove to be a cheaper alternative to LPG. Residents could also use CNG for cooking,” said Pannu, on the sidelines of a seminar organised to discuss measures for reducing pollution in the Buddha Nullah.

He said besides Ludhiana, the work on setting up pipelines was in progress at Bathinda, Amritsar and Jalandhar.

The director of the Tandarust Mission said by next year, four CNG stations will be set up in different parts of the city.

Efforts will also be made to shift the public transport system on to CNG.

