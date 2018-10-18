Four-day Pinjore heritage festival begins tomorrow

The 11th edition of Pinjore heritage festival will kick off from October 19 to 22 at the historic Yadavindra Gardens here.

The highlight of the festival be a play titled ‘1857 ki Kahani, Haryana ki Zubani’ showing sagas of bravehearts of Haryana.

Besides, the audience will also be able to see the confluence of Odissi, Manipuri, Kuchipudi and Kathak to be presented by the acclaimed dancer Reela Hota. The festival will be inaugurated by tourism minister Ram Bilas Sharma.

Additional chief secretary Vijai Vardhan said this year a bouquet of performances will be held. Like every year, crafts bazaar will also be the centre of attraction for everyone, wherein craftspersons all parts of the country will display their unique handlooms and handicrafts, including pottery, apparels and handicrafts from states such as Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kahmir and Haryana.

He said a Mushaira will also be organised on October 21, wherein eminent Urdu poets have been invited. A light and sound-show will also start in Pinjore by next year, he added.

