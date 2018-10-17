Free SGPC from political parties, says AAP MLA Phoolka

Former AAP MLA and Supreme Court advocate HS Phoolka has appealed to the Sikh community to free the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) from political parties.

In a statement, Phoolka, who only last week resigned as Dakha MLA, claimed, “Such has become the greed of political leaders to grab the SGPC that most of them don’t even shy from distribution of liquor to garner votes during the elections.” Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker is yet to accept Phoolka’s resignation.

He also alleged that the state government had failed to take any action against the culprits behind the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib during the SAD-BJP regime and in the subsequent police firing on Sikh protestors in Kotakpur and Behbal Kalan in October 2015.

“I appeal to the Sikh community to start a debate demanding amendments in the election process for the SGPC. It should be made clear that no political party can contest these polls,” he added.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 22:55 IST