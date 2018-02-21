GMCH-32 director’s appointment: Cap on age limit puts Dr BS Chavan, 6 others out of race

With the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) limiting the maximum age to 56 for appointment as director-cum-principal of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, its six senior-most doctors are out of the race for the next director.

Dr BS Chavan, the current officiating director-principal, is also unlikely to succeed, as he turns 56 in March, and the hospital may not complete the process of inviting applications within a month.

The amended recruitment rules for the post were notified by the UPSC on Tuesday, and uploaded on the hospital website, a year after the UT administration recommended increasing the age limit from 56 to 59.

“The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation shall not exceed 56 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications,” mentions the notified letter.

The decision has come as a setback to at least seven senior doctors, including Dr BS Chavan, Dr Arjun Das, Dr Suman Kochar, Dr Jagdish Chander, Dr Satinder Gomber, Dr Sukanya Mitra and Dr Ram Singh. While most of them are already over 56 years old, Dr Chavan will turn 56 on March 25. Hence, Dr Chavan will no longer be in the fray in case applications for the positions are not invited and closed before March.

Earlier, senior faculty had requested the UT administration to increase the age for recruitment from 56 to 59 as the retirement age of doctors was enhanced to 62. These amended rules were sent to the UPSC for approval, but the increase in age for recruitment was turned down.

A group of faculty now wants the director to be appointed on the basis of seniority.

“In Punjab, the director-principal of medical colleges is selected on the basis of seniority. Since the UT adopted the Punjab Service Rules in 1992, the post of director should be filled by promotion and there should be no age limit,” a senior doctor said.

However, a senior administrator, not wishing to be named, said, “GMCH is one of the top 20 medical colleges of the country, and to maintain its standards, the best candidate from the country, and not just the senior most, should head the college.”

“Applications from across the countries will be scrutinized, and those who will fulfill the criteria will be interviewed by a panel constituted by the UPSC,” he added.

No regular director-principal since April 2017

Since the retirement of Dr Atul Sachdev in April 2017, the hospital does not have a regular director-principal. Even he was given a one-year extension after his three-year tenure expired. Dr AK Janmeja, was given the additional charge for eight months, and after his retirement in December 2017, the additional charge was handed over to Dr BS Chavan.