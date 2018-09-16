​HC order on rally exposes unholy collision between anti-Sikh Congress, paid agents: Badal

Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal has described the high court verdict allowing the SAD’s Faridkot rally as ‘a victory of the Khalsa Panth over the anti-Sikh Congress party and its paid lackeys’.

In a statement issued late on Saturday evening, Badal said the court verdict and the rally on Sunday will prove to be the turning point in Punjab politics.

“It has exposed the unholy collusion between the anti-Sikh Congress party and its paid agents who are masquerading as champions of the Sikh cause. It is a victory of democracy, freedom of speech and civil liberties against forces, which represent the repression of the Emergency days,” he said.

In a separate statement, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal warned that in case radical forces sitting in Bargari tried to instigate violence, the responsibility for the same will be that of the Congress party and chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

“The Congress is playing into the hands of radical elements and raising the bogey of violence to deny permission for the rally. The truth is that it is the Congress party which is instigating violence by actively encouraging radical elements to create a flashpoint,” Sukhbir said.

Sack Nanda for wilful betrayal of state’s interest in HC: Bir Devinder

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh, on Saturday,targeted Punjab advocate general Atul Nandasaying hisoffice had failed to defend two importantdecisions of the state in the high court.

He added, “The entire state knew thatthe SAD had challengedthe order ofFaridkot districtadministrationand the case was to come up for hearing onSaturday. The AGchose tobe in oblivion and thestate lost the case. Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singhmust sackNanda immediately.If the whole drama was enacted in collusion with the Badal familyand the AG hadinstructions fromtheCM not to appear in both the cases,then it isunpardonabledeceit.”

Referring to the second case, he said, “Nanda’sdeceitful absence from the court on the false pretext that AG office did not get the notice for the hearing in the casefiled byformer Moga SSPCharnjit Sharmaon Thursday,is indefensible. He should have pre-empted the legal recourse likely to be taken by the persons indicted in theJustice Ranjit Singh (retd) Commission report. He did not apply his basic legal acumen to stonewallit,” he said.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 11:34 IST