Dera violence: Honeypreet charged under criminal conspiracy, sedition; prosecution tells court

Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was produced in district courts here on Wednesday for the hearing on framing of charges against her and other dera functionaries in connection with the Panchkula violence.

During the arguments, public prosecution representing Panchkula police told the local court that Honeypreet has been charged with criminal conspiracy, sedition and three other sections for her alleged role in conspiring and inciting violence in Panchkula that triggered on August 25 last year.

The prosecution specified these charges against Honeypreet and 24 others after defence counsels told the court that there is no clarity over specific charge imposed against each of the accused being tried in this case.

As per the list submitted by district attorney (DA) Pankaj Garg, Honeypreet has been charged under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), two sedition charges- section 121 (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against government) and 121-A (conspiracy to commit offences), besides section 150 (conniving with persons to join unlawful assembly) and 153 (provocation with intent to cause riots) of the Indian Penal Code.

21 other accused in the case, mostly from the dera’s 45 member executive committee, are also charged with similar sections as that of Honeypreet, along with two other sections including rioting (section 146) and unlawful assembly (145).

The DA told the court of additional sessions judge Neerja Kulwant Kalson that Honeypreet was not being pursued for rioting and unlawful assembly as she was not physically present on the spot during violence.

Garg, however, added that she allegedly played key role in conspiring the violence and got it executed through the 45-member dera committee, many of these members are yet to be arrested including key aide Aditya Insan.

The court was also informed that three more accused are tried under section 216 for harbouring Honeypreet during her 38-day hideout.

Meanwhile, the prosecution pleaded before the court that the charges levelled against Honeypreet and others needed to be admitted as they deliberately caused unrest and incited violence. They argued that police investigation found their role dubious and therefore they all should be charged against the relevant sections.

However, the defence lawyer SK Rohilla raised objection and said that the charges proposed by the prosecution, especially sedition and unlawful assembly, were not maintainable. He also sought time in countering the prosecution, after which the court deferred the hearing of arguments. The court will now take the matter on March 6.

