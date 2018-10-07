How can we build our youth for the future?

The new session is in full swing in colleges. When I go to teach first-year students I see beaming and bubbling youth oozing confidence and charm. Their expressions reflect hope and high expectations from life. As I interact with them I can feel the pulsating passion to excel. Their electrifying energy infuses in me the desire to deliver the best.

However, as I go to the graduating, final year class, the scenario there presents a sharp contrast as I see most of the students sitting quietly, anxiety and apprehension writ large on their faces. When asked what they’re worried about, pat comes the reply, “Ma’am what do we do after completion of this degree? What future does this degree offer?” I try to cheer them up by suggesting various possibilities after postgraduation, but deep in my mind I know that from now onwards the real struggle begins for them.

In the initial years of college they are vibrant and versatile.Gradually, realisation dawns that the degrees they are striving to earn won’t provide jobs or help them repay loans taken for hefty college fees. Hence, disillusionment sets in.

The failure of our education system to convert degrees into decent jobs is definitely taking a toll on young minds. In a pensive mood, I come back to the staff-room, thinking about the mismatch between educational qualifications and potential to get absorbed in appropriate jobs or degrees becoming obsolete due to technological advancements.

As I discuss the predicament of my students with my colleagues and friends, one of them talks about the plight of her daughters pursuing BTech. and MBBS, respectively, from reputed institutions. She tells me how both are in a fix about the kind of jobs they should go for.

Pursuing postgraduation remains a distant dream for middle class families due to exorbitant fees. With so many engineering and medical colleges mushrooming everywhere, these degrees too have lost their relevance.

The scenario everywhere is discouraging. Youth are the treasure of a nation, their creative fountain of potential coupled with enthusiasm, energy and versatility can work wonders for any country. As teachers, engineers, lawyers, bankers, entrepreneurs and sports persons, we need to empower them with correct resources to grow and contribute. A routine school/college education doesn’t ensure jobs for young people, especially in today’s competitive and highly technological world. There is immediate need for appropriate and adequate skill development and training to ensure they get gainful employment. The enhanced employability will ensure job security and career progression. This can empower youth to contribute to economic growth and benefit from it.

A nation of unemployed young people without jobs can be a drag on the economy and a threat to society. It is high time that policymakers of educational reforms sitting at the apex of the system take concrete steps to work out innovative ways to employ our youth.

To empower them, the education system in all streams: Humanities, science and commerce needs calculative overhauling. This system’s objective should be student-centric with an employment and skill-basedcused curriculum which can give the youth financial security and mental stability. In youth lies the power to change the future as Franklin Roosevelt had once said rightly “We can’t always build the future for our youth but we can build our youth for our future.”

(The writer is a Yamunanagar-based college professor. Views expressed are personal).

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 09:22 IST