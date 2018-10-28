HT staffer robbed of car in Kharar

At least three men in a pickup vehicle forcibly took away a Hindustan Times staffer’s car from outside TDI City in Kharar early hours of Saturday.

Prince Mohan Dhanta, 45, who works as an assistant news editor with HT, was returning from work around 1:30am when the miscreants stopped their vehicle in front of his Swift Dzire, just 100 metre from his house at Motia Royal Fame and 200 metre from Airport Road.

As Dhanta slowed his car, two men got down of their vehicle and moved towards him.

“I thought they are asking for directions. Before I could say anything, they pulled me out of the car and threatened me to stay away,” he said.

The duo also snatched the victim’s mobile phone before fleeing in his car. Dhanta rushed to his home and called police using his wife’s phone.

After contacting Dhanta, Kharar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Deepkamal Singh along with his team sealed all internal roads in the town. Information was also flashed to all checkpoints and another team got down to scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

Police got a major lead around 8am when Dhanta’s identity card was recovered from Amritsar road in Kurali. Police suspect the culprits took that route to escape.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said: “We have got some clues after scanning CCTV footage. We will nab the culprits soon.”

A case has been registered under Sections 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Chinks exposed

The carjacking incident has also exposed chinks in the district administration’s ban on vehicle movement on Kharar road to facilitate the highway project. The culprits are believed to have escaped using the same route.

There was barricading near Gopal Sweets but no cop was deployed to enforce the ban on entry. In fact, the orders issued for traffic restrictions from October 15 directed the police department to deploy cops to ensure compliance.

“As the victim’s identity card was recovered from Kurali, it means the culprits took this route to escape from Mohali. If cops had been deployed at the barricades to enforce the ban, they could have spotted the accused,” said a cop, privy to investigation.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 10:27 IST