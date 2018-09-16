Husband, in-laws booked for killing pregnant Ludhiana woman

Police on Sunday booked a Gujjar man and three members of his family for allegedly killing his eight-month pregnant wife, who was found dead at Gahaur village in Ludhiana on the intervening night of September 8 and 9.

The accused are Rahemuddin, his father Makhaan Din and brothers Shupaiyaan and Shauwa.

A murder case was registered on the basis of victim’s father Lal Hussain’s complaint. He alleged that his daughter Vaani was bludgeoned to death by her husband.

During the initial probe, victim’s husband had told the police that his wife died after she slipped while coming out of washroom. Police had then initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Now, Lal Hussain of J&K’s Kathua told the police that his daughter’s husband and in-laws used to thrash her and force her to sleep outside the house at times.

“I came to know that the accused had beaten my daughter up with an iron rod on September 8. On next morning, I received a call informing me about her death,” Hussain mentioned in his statement to police.

Vaani, who was in her early 30s, had two sons and used to take animals for grazing.

Mullanpur Dakha station house officer (SHO) Inderjit Singh said the four persons have been booked under Section 302 (murder), 316 (causing death of quick unborn child by act amounting to culpable homicide), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The victim’s viscera have been sent for examination and actual cause of death will be ascertained after receiving the report,” he added.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 21:58 IST