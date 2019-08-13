Peddler’s husband caught running drug biz from Patiala jail

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:02 IST

A day after two women drug peddlers were arrested, husband of one of the accused has been nabbed for allegedly running a drug business from the Patiala Central Jail, on Tuesday.

Both the women accused, Manjit Kaur and Amarjit Kaur, who resided in the same village — Rajgarh — about 6km from the district headquarters, were arrested with 850gm heroin and ₹5 lakh cash, that they had allegedly earned by selling drugs.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that during interrogation, Manjit had deposed that her husband Surjit Singh, who is presently lodged at the Patiala central jail, is operating a drug racket from the jail premises and they were assisting him in running the trade.

“We immediately contacted the Patiala jail superintendent, who acted swiftly and carried out a joint search operation in Surjit’s barrack. The jail officials recovered a mobile phone from the accused’s possession, following which, police have brought him on production warrant and taken him into three-day police custody for further interrogation,” the SSP said.

Surjit Singh was lodged in Patiala jail since five months after being named in another case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Sidhu said that during preliminary investigation, Surjit confessed that he was in regular contact with his wife over the phone and helped her in running the drug smuggling business, while in jail.

“The accused gave clear instructions to his wife as to where to buy the drugs from and where to deliver it. We are interrogating the accused to gather more information regarding their network,” the SSP said.

“The accused belongs to the Sansi community, which is notorious for selling drugs in Punjab,” he said.

Police have sealed two under-construction houses owned by Manjit. They have also confiscated two ACs, two washing machines, some vehicles and other household items allegedly bought using drug money, under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, which empowers police to confiscate assets of drug smugglers. A case has been registered against all accused under the NDPS Act.

DIARY SPILLED THE BEANS

On July 18, police had arrested drug peddlers – Navjot Singh alias Nannu – with unaccountable for assets worth ₹66.75 lakh. They had seized 100gm heroin, 1,030 intoxicant tablets, 190gm gold ornaments, ₹3.25 lakh in cash and a diary. SSP Sidhu said that the diary contained details of sellers and buyers of drugs, “which led to the undoing of the racket and helped police to nab the two women.”

