Juvenile held guilty of murdering 19-year-old wife

A local court on Thursdayheld a 17-year-old boy guilty of murdering his 19-year-old wife by strangulating her in 2016. The court of additional district and sessions judge Poonam R Joshi will pronounce the quantum of sentenceon Friday.

The accused, who was working as a labourer with a private printing press in Mohali, had murdered his wife Anita under suspicion that she was having an extra-marital affair.

As per the FIR, on the night of August 10, 2016, the Sector-31 police had received information of a suicide incident in Faidan village, where the victim was living with the accused in a room.

A police team reached the spot where the victim’s sister, Nisha of Jagatpura village in Mohali, told the cops that Anita hadgot married to the juvenile six months ago. Nisha had told the police that it was a love marriage and the accused had been quarrelling with her for the past many days and also threatening to kill her.

Nisha said she and her younger brother had gone to see Anita when the accused came out of the room, saying that Anita had hanged herself to death with a sari.

On Nisha’s complaint, cops initiated investigation and during interrogation, the accused had confessed about strangulating Anita with a piece of cloth.

Following the investigation, the police had booked the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).