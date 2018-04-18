Sikh separatist militant dies in jail, was blamed for attack on Ram Rahim

Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo died from a cardiac arrest at Patiala’s central jail on Wednesday afternoon.

He was rushed to hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors around 4pm.

“We received information from the jail authorities, following which elaborate security arrangements have been made around the hospital,” Inspector General of police AS Rai said.

Police restricted movement in the mortuary of the Rajinder government hospital, where his body was kept for postmortem.

Mintoo was arrested by the Punjab Police in November 2014 from the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi while returning from Thailand.

At the time of his arrest, he was accused of being involved in 10 terrorism-related cases. The cases included an attack on Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and another on three Shiv Sena leaders. He was allegedly tasked by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence to attack Independence Day celebrations in Punjab.

In November 2016, Mintoo and other five gangsters escaped from the Nabha maximum security jail. He was re-arrested later that month.