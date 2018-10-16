Khalistani plot to disrupt former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal’s rallies unearthed, three held

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested three criminals in Shamli district and unearthed a Khalistani plot to disrupt rallies of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and target Punjab “leaders opposed to Khalistan”.

The accused, from whom two looted police weapons and a .30 bore pistol were recovered, told the UP cops during interrogation that they were going to hand over the weapons to Khalistani supporter German Singh, who has allegedly stored a cache of arms in a village in Rupnagar district of Punjab.

They alleged that the weapons stored could be used to disturb rallies of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Badal and target politicians of Punjab who are opposed to Khalistan.

Additional director general of police (Meerut zone) Prashant Kumar said the accused were identified as Amarjeet alias Amrit of Karnal, Gurjant alias Jinta of Saharanpur and Karan Singh of Jhinjhana in Shamli.

Kumar said the trio was nabbed after an encounter at Jhinjhana with the UP police and a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team on Monday morning. He said German Singh of Jhinjhana, who is the leader of the gang, is on the run along with his aide Karma. The police are conducting raids to arrest them.

Shamli superintendent of police (SP) Dinesh Singh said the arrested accused had looted a rifle and Insas gun from constable Sandra Singh and home guard Sanjay Verma on October 2 when they stopped them for checking on Bidauli -Chausana road. They had also fired at the home guard and thrashed the constable when they resisted them. Five police teams were then formed to arrest the criminals.

On Sunday night, the police received a tip-off that the accused were moving around on a motorcycle in Shamli district. They were later cornered by the police and SWAT team near Jhinjhana. In the ensuing encounter, Amarjeet and Gurjant sustained bullet injuries and captured by the police. Their accomplice Karan Singh trying to escape but was also nabbed.

The looted rifle, Insaas gun and a .30 bore pistol were seized from them along with 21 cartridges and the motorcycle.

The police announced Rs 50,000 reward to the team that arrested the accused.

