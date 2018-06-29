Kharar MC will charge 29 colonies for water, sewerage from August 1

Residents of 29 colonies within the Kharar municipal council (MC) using 10,000 water and sewage connections for free will now have to start paying their bills from August 1.

A decision was taken recently at a meeting of the civic body to charge residents for water and sewerage connections in all the 29 colonies it took over from 2008 to 2016.

The charges applicable were: Rs 130 each for water and sewerage cess per household, to be paid for the first time by residents since the MC took over the 29 colonies,most of them developed by private builders from 2008.

Sunny Enclave, Sunny Enclave extension 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, were added to the MC limits in 2008; Mander Nagar, Mander Nagar Extension 1, Gilco Complex, Gilco Valley, Gilco Valley Extension and Gilco Villas in 2012; Janta Nagar, Janta Nagar Extension 1 and Hari Enclave in 2015; and Shivalik Enclave, Shivalik Enclave Extension 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Shivalik Shopping Plaza, Shivalik Valley, Shivalik Estate Phase 1, Shivalik Estate, Silver Enclave and Shivalik Estate extension 1 in 2016.

Though the MC could not come up with any concrete numbers, it’s estimated that about 10,000 connections are in use in the colonies.

Till date there is no clarity on usage of and payment for water and sewerage in the colonies as a majority of consumers are paying the bills of about Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,500 quarterly to developers, who were not passing the money to the MC.

Various residential associations have also been complaining about arbitrary water and sewerage charges, MC sources said.

The civic body has now sought lists from colony developers of people using the water and sewerage connections to directly send them the bills.

According to MC executive officer (EO) Virender Jain, teams had been “constituted for an extensive survey of the 29 colonies to create a database. It will be completed in July and from August we will start sending bills directly.”

“The residents will benefit from this move as now they will have pay much less than what were they paying to the developers,” he said.