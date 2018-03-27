Lay down arms, else we know how to deal with you, Amarinder warns Punjab gangsters

Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said his government will deal with gangsters with an iron fist if they did not surrender.

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address in the Vidhan Sabha, Capt appealed to the gangsters to lay down arms.

“Nobody will be allowed to vitiate the atmosphere of Punjab,” he said while pointing out steps taken by his government to improve the law and order situation

As a sign of marked improvement in law and order, and policing, the chief minister pointed out that the police had busted eight modules involved in targeted killings in the state, besides eliminated gangs of criminals created or promoted during 10 years of SAD-BJP government. As many as 707 gangsters had been arrested, he added.

He later tweeted also: “I appeal to all gangsters to lay down arms. Else we know how to deal with you. We will not let anyone vitiate the state’s atmosphere. Have already eliminated many gangs, with 707 gangsters arrested by @PunjabPolice”

I appeal to all gangsters to lay down arms. Else we know how to deal with you. We will not let anyone vitiate the state’s atmosphere. Have already eliminated many gangs, with 707 gangsters arrested by @PunjabPolice — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 27, 2018

‘Halqa’ system has been abolished and the government is following a policy of no political interference in civil and police functioning, he said.

Twenty-two of 32 cases of sacrilege have been solved, he added.

The Justice Ranjit Singh Commission inquiry into the sacrilege cases was near completion, he said, rejecting Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s request that the investigation into these cases be handed over to a retired Supreme Court judge since Justice (Retd) Ranjit Singh had links with Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

Justice Ranjit Singh was an outstanding judge, said Captain Amarinder Singh, adding that all Jats had relationships embedded within many families, and if the government started taking all those into account it would not be able to find good people for carrying out its work.