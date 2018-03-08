Liquor sale bill made mandatory in Punjab, Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday directed Punjab and Haryana governments to make it obligatory for vends to provide bills for all types of liquor purchases. The high court bench of justice AK Mittal and justice Anupinder Grewal gave order on a petition filed by NGO Arrive Safe. For liquor purchase of over Rs 1,000, a vend has to provide a bill if a customer demands. But with this order, liquor vends will have to provide bill on all purchases.

Both Haryana and Punjab argued that it was a policy decision and should be left to be dealt with by the states. However, the court observed that when any policy framed by the state is contrary to public interest, courts can interfere to modify it by including a specific clause. These rules will come into force with new excise policy from April 2018.

The court said the move would also help the liquor vendor in maintaining accounts. The states would also benefit with more inflow revenue, the court added.

Computerised invoice with vend code and actual price charged from the consumer would act as a safeguard for the consumer who would then be assured of quality and uniform pricing of the same brand across the state, the court said, adding that billing would help in dealing with menace of spurious liquor.

“No doubt liquor trade generates revenue, but at the same time, health of the nation is equally important,” the court observed, adding: “Funds can be generated by other means, but not at the cost of the health of the nation. To mitigate this evil, the state can impose certain conditions to regulate its sale.”