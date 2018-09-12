Ludhiana cop, Congress leader among five booked for abetting suicide

Head munshi of Sudhar police station and a Congress leader were among five people booked for abetment to suicide after a 42-year-old labourer ended his life on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Ramprakash Singh of Rajoana Kalan in Sudhar. According to the police complaint filed by his wife Paramjit Kaur, Ramprakash had bought a bike for a friend through loan from a finance company. After his friend sold off the bike, the finance company got Ramprakash booked for non-payment of the loan.

In the suicide note, the victim blamed head munshi Gurpreet Singh, local Congress leader Paramjit Singh, and some officials of the finance company. The suicide note also mentions that Ramprakash had paid around Rs 4,000 to the cop through the Congress leader to close the case.

Victim’s wife Paramjit Kaur said she washing clothes when Ramprakash locked the door of one of the rooms, consumed poison and came out to inform her about his step. He was rushed to a hospital, but he died on the way.

Dakha DSP Harkamal Kaur Brar said based on the statement of victim’s wife and the suicide note, a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC has been registered against five people.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 21:57 IST