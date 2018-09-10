Man arrested for impersonating as doctor at PGI in Chandigarh

A man impersonating as a doctor was arrested from PGI on Saturday. Swaran Singh of Kharar, who works as a security guard at PGIMER, said he saw the man roaming around on the third floor of Medical OPD carrying a doctor’s bag, stethoscope and stamp.

When asked to prove his credentials, the man told the security guard that he was not a real doctor and it was his dream to be one, which is why he had been pretending to be one. The accused has been identified as Sumit Kumar, who stays as a paying guest in Kajheri, Sector 52, Chandigarh and hails from Shimla. He is 24-year-old and was a Class 12 dropout.

On security guard’s complaint, Sumit was booked under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation)and 472 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, with intent to commit forgery)of the IPC at the Sector 11 police station. The police have seized a bag, stamp and stethoscope from Sumit.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 13:36 IST