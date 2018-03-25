Man arrested for raping, sodomising 8-year-old daughter in Ludhiana

The police on Sunday arrested a 32-year-old labourer for raping and sodomising his minor daughter, in Ludhiana.

The incident came to light after the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, who has been living with her second husband she married a year ago.

Following this, the mother took the survivor to police station and lodged a complaint against her ex-husband on Saturday.

The accused, a labourer working in a scooter parts manufacturing factory, had, a year ago, left for his native village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur with his two daughters, aged eight and two years.

The Division Number 2 police have arrested the accused under Sections 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

‘He used to harass me and my daughters’

The mother told police that she had married the accused nine years ago and alleged that he used to harass her and the kids. “Last year, he left the house with both my daughters and started living at his native village in Kanpur. After waiting for him for a few months, I married another man and started living with him,” the mother mentioned in her complaint.

What led to accused’s apprehension

“I recently met my ex-husband at a local vegetable market and asked him to let me meet my kids, to which he agreed. It was only when I brought my children with me that my elder daughter told me about the sexual exploitation she was subjected to,” the mother said.

“My daughter told me that her father used to thrash her and had even threaten her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone,” she added.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajwant Singh said the police nabbed the accused from his house soon after the registration of an FIR. “We have also conducted the medical examination of the girl at the civil hospital which confirmed the sexual assault,” he said, and added that accused has also confessed to his crime.

Meanwhile, the mother said she will keep her daughters with her and ensure they get proper education as the accused did not let the survivor to even attend school.