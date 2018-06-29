Man heading on vacation with wife killed in hit-and-run in Chandigarh

A man was killed and his wife was injured after a 17-year-old boy rammed his car into their hired cab in Sector 47 in Chandigarh on Thursday morning.

Police said Sanjay Jain, 49, and his wife Rakha Jain, had hired an Ola cab from Zirakpur for the Sector-43 bus stand in Chandigarh, as they had to take a bus to Manali for a holiday.

“As the cab reached the Sector 47 Kali Bari light point and took a right turn, the 17-year-old boy rammed his Maruti Swift into it from the left, where Sanjay was sitting. The impact of the collision left the car door mangled and Sanjay seriously injured,” said assistant sub-inspector Major Singh.

Sanjay was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, where he succumbed to his injuries. Rekha is undergoing treatment.

The teenager was driving without a licence and sped away after the accident, but was nabbed later. His family was summoned from Kurukshetra.

Acting on Rekha’s complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.