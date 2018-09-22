Monsoon to end with heavy rains in Chandigarh for next 2 days

The monsoon is set to leave with a bang as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5mm to 244.4mm) in Chandigarh over the coming days.

According to the IMD’s all India weather warning bulletin, Sunday and Monday will experience the most rainfall, while Tuesday onwards the rain is expected to subside. With 798.9mm of rain, there is a slight deficit from the 800.9mm normal rainfall figure till September 21).

‘Winds around 45 kmph expected’

Surender Paul, director, IMD Chandigarh, said, “Usually during the monsoons, western disturbances are less likely to interfere with the monsoon system, however over the weekend, a trough will be formed over the Bay of Bengal, which will interact with the western disturbances properly for the first time this season. Gusty winds are also expected however it is unlikely that they will exceed 45kmph.”

The temperature will oscillate between 28°C to 21°C over the next three days. On the monsoon, Shivinder Singh, IMD scientist, said variety of factors lead to the bountiful rains this year. He said one of the most important reason was that El Nino remained neutral this year, which led to more rainfall. El Nino is an irregularly periodical variation inwinds and sea surface temperatures over the tropical eastern Pacific Ocean. Its warming phase impacts monsoon.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 11:22 IST