Nine-year-old missing boy found dead in Jalandhar

A nine-year-old boy, who went missing near his house in the Bhagat Singh colony here on Wednesday, was found dead in a septic tank near his house on Thursday.Victim Ashu went to play on his cycle at 2pm on Wednesday, but did not return. The family found the cycle near the house.

Police said his father Dimple is a teacher at a government school and family reportedly did not have any old rivalry with anyone. Ashu was the grandson of former councillor Kasturi Lal.

Police found the body in the tank after scanning the CCTV footage.

Commissioner of police Praveen Kumar Sinha said it was clear from the medical examination that drowning was the cause of death. But it is still not clear that whether the child accidentally fell into the septic tank or was pushed int it.

Kumar said two bike-borne youths were seen roaming on a bike on Wednesday, but the police have not found any sign of their involvement in the case so far .