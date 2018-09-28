NSG team visits blast site in Moga, collects samples

A three-member team of the National Security Guard (NSG) arrived here on Thursday to investigate the low-intensity blast that took place at a courier shop on Chamber Road in Moga on Wednesday.

The blast investigation team of the NSG, accompanied by Moga senior superintendent of police Gurpreet Singh Toor, visited the blast site and collected samples, police said.

Courier shop owner Vikas Sood and a customer, Rakesh Tayal, were injured in the blast. The parcel bomb was meant to be delivered to Bhuspesh Rajyana of Rajyana House, Patiala Gate, Sangrur, said station house officer Jatinder Singh.

The parcel contained a battery explosive and sharp nails.

A bomb detection and disposal squad from Jalandhar was also called on Thursday.

“One of the two joints of the bomb exploded during the incident. It is an improvised explosive device but we are yet to verify the structure, mechanism and impact of the device,” said Ravinder Kumar, a member of the bomb disposal squad.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 09:35 IST