Two injured in a blast in Moga

Two persons were seriously injured in a blast that took place when a courier packet blew up at a market in Moga on Wednesday, said police officials.

The injured have been identified as Vikas Sood, a shopkeeper and Rakesh Tayal, a resident of Moga. They have been referred to Ludhiana DMC&H hospital and Moga civil hospital respectively.

The box reveals that the sender was from Muktsar and the courier was to be delivered at Sangrur

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 15:10 IST