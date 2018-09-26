Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 26, 2018-Wednesday
Two injured in a blast in Moga

They have been referred to Ludhiana DMC&H hospital and Moga civil hospital.

punjab Updated: Sep 26, 2018 15:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Moga
The incident took place in a shop in Moga market. (HT Photo)

Two persons were seriously injured in a blast that took place when a courier packet blew up at a market in Moga on Wednesday, said police officials.

The injured have been identified as Vikas Sood, a shopkeeper and Rakesh Tayal, a resident of Moga. They have been referred to Ludhiana DMC&H hospital and Moga civil hospital respectively.

The box reveals that the sender was from Muktsar and the courier was to be delivered at Sangrur

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 15:10 IST

