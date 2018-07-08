Over 3,000 treated at two drug de-addiction centres in Jalandhar

With rising cases of drug-related deaths in the state, de-addiction centres in the district are flooded with drug patients as, on an average, six new drug addicts are visiting them daily for treatment.

As per official figures, over 3,000 patients were treated at two centres at the Jalandhar civil hospital and the community health centre, Nurmahal, in four months from March to June . Both the centres have a capacity of 50 and 20 beds respectively.

As per the details, the drug de-addiction centre at the local civil hospital here registered 572 new patients during this period while 1,734 old patients were treated in the OPD and 352 patients were given indoor treatment.

In the Nurmahal community health centre,167 new patients were registered and 593 old ones were treated in the OPD while 63 indoor patients were treated indoors.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar Sharma said that the surge in drug addicts coming for treatment in these centres reflects their eagerness to shun this curse, which is ruining the youth of the state.

Sharma said besides these two centres, outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) centres were also operational in Jalandhar, Phillaur and Nakodar where outdoor health care services were being imparted to drug addicts.

The DC appealed to the people, especially parents of drug addicts, to inspire their children for getting treated at these centres.