PG medical admission: BFUHS to hold counselling from April 3-5

Baba Faridkot University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, will hold its physical centralised counselling for NEET— Postgraduate medical and dental seats from April 3-5.

The varsity is offering 420 seats of MD/MS (super-specialists) across the state, 55 seats of Post-graduate diploma in seven medical colleges and 111 MDS seats in 11 dental colleges of the state.

BFUHS registrar Arvind Sharma said, “Counselling will be held for admission on 50% state quota seats in all government, private colleges, private universities and minority institutions. Counselling for MD/MS seats will be held on April 5.” He added six-month fee will be collected from selected candidates on-the-spot in the shape of a Demand Draft (DD) favouring Registrar, BFUHS, payable at Faridkot.As per a notification from the department of medical education and research (DMER), 50% of seats in private medical colleges are filled with government quota, 50% are management/minority quota seats, which include 15% NRI quota. NRI seats, if not filled, shall be merged with the general pool. For such seats, counselling will be held with the same merit. No fresh applications will be invited.

For in-service candidates (PCMS), incentive will be granted up to 30% of total marks obtained in NEET (PG 2018).

All in-service doctors will have to submit a bond of Rs 50 lakh to serve the Punjab government for 10 years after the completion of the PG degree course or a bond of Rs 25 lakh to serve the government for six years, after the completion of the PG diploma course.