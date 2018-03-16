Plastic bags to be banned: Compostable carry bags made of potatoes, maize launched at Golden Temple

To reduce usage of plastic carry bags in Punjab, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has introduced compostable carry bags made of potatoes and maize in the state.

PPCB chairman Kahan Singh Pannu, in the presence of senior SGPC officials, including chief secretary Roop Singh, released the eco-friendly bag from the Golden Temple on Thursday. Latter, he organised a meeting with them in this regard at the SGPC head office at the Golden Temple complex to encourage the use of the new bags at the shrine.

“Although the Punjab government has imposed a blanket ban on the manufacture, sale and use of plastic carry bags, the supply and use of these could not be controlled as there is a huge demand,” said Pannu.

In another move to reduce air pollution around the shrine, the SGPC is replacing electricity generators that work with diesel with its own power sub-station of 66 KV on the premises.

He added that the PPCB called a meeting of 100 plastic carry bag manufacturers of state last week and advised them to shift to manufacturing of compostable carry bags by using starch granules derived from maize and potatoes.

Pannu further said, “The same machines used to manufacturing plastic carry bags can be used to produce these compostable carry bags. Although the compostable ones are costlier, we cannot compromise with the degradation of environment because of meagre economic considerations.”

Plastic bags to be banned at Golden Temple

Meanwhile, Roop Singh said plastic bags will totally be banned from April at the Golden Temple.

As per the details shared by him, 200 quintals of plastic bags are unitlised for the prasad and 65 quintals for ‘pinni parsad’ in a year at the shrine. “Getting rid of the problem caused by the plastic bags was big challenge for us and we are making efforts since long to find its eco-friendly alternative,” he added.

SGPC to establish own electricity generator

In another move to reduce air pollution around the shrine, the SGPC is replacing electricity generators that work with diesel with its own power sub-station of 66 KV on the premises. “This station will not only reduce air pollution, but also give 24-hour power supply,” said Diljit Singh Bedi, spokesperson of the SGPC.