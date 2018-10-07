Proper security arrangements near India-Pakistan border to foil terror bid: Punjab DGP

The Punjab Police have made proper security arrangements near the India-Pakistan border to thwart any terrorist strike, director general of police (DGP) Suresh Arora said on Saturday.

Arora said this while presiding over a meeting of senior police officers in Gurdaspur.

“In view of earlier terrorist strikes or intrusion of the terrorists through the Pakistan border, the Punjab Police has made proper security arrangements near the international boundary to check any such untoward incident,” Arora said.

DGP (STF on drugs) Mohammad Mustafa, ADGP (law and order) Ishwar Singh, IGP (STF) RK Jaiswal, IGP (border range, Amritsar) Surinderpal Singh Parmar, besides SSPs of Pathankot, Gurdaspur attended the meeting.

“In continuation of special campaign launched by chief minister Amarinder Singh, the state government had launched a three-pronged strategy based on enforcement, de-addiction and prevention for comprehensive action against use of drugs. There is zero tolerance against drugs and those involved in exploiting and ruining the youth would not be spared,” he said.

“The property made through illegal means by smugglers should be confiscated as per provision of law”, he stressed.

(with PTI inputs)

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 10:13 IST